Closed due to coronavirus, Disneyland donates extra food to a local food bank

Disneyland might be closing for the rest of the month because of coronavirus, but there may be a silver lining.

On Friday, the park and resort announced it would be donating the excess food from the park to Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County.

“While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County,” Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

The food bank, which has continued working throughout the outbreak, thanked the resort for their help on Twitter.

CNN reached out to Second Harvest Food Bank for comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

There’s been an increased need for food help during the coronavirus outbreak and the need is only going to increase, the food bank said on Facebook.

“We anticipate an ever-increasing need for food among low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes, and individuals as businesses and schools close,” the post read.

Though Disneyland did not say how much food would be donated, this isn’t the first time it has donated meals. Last year, the resort donated more than 20,000 meals to the food bank.

California has been one of the hardest hit states in the nation. There have been almost 300 cases of the virus and five deaths.