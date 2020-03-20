Dow sinks 900 points as stocks close out worst week since 2008

US & World

NEW YORK — Stocks sank to their worst week since the financial crisis of 2008 as traders went into full retreat out of fear that the coronavirus will plunge the U.S. and other major economies into deep recessions.

The Dow Industrials dropped 913 points, or 4.6% lower, dropping 17.3%this week. The index has now erased all of the gains accumulated during the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 finished down 4.3%. It fell 15% on the week.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 3.8%, for a 12.6% loss this week.

The price of U.S. crude oil also took another nosedive as investors anticipate a sharp drop in demand for energy as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt.

New York became the latest state to extend a mandate to nearly all workers stay home to limit the spread of the virus.