Queen Elizabeth II will ask the UK for ‘self-discipline’ in coronavirus address

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare broadcast address to the nation on Sunday evening to urge people to practice “self-discipline and resolve” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video shot at Windsor Castle, the Queen will thank frontline staff at the UK’s National Health Service, carers and others carrying out essential roles.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” she will say, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.”

She will also show recognition of the pain already felt by families and thank people who are following official guidance to stay at home to protect the vulnerable, the statement says.

The Queen rarely makes national addresses, typically speaking to the country only at Christmas time and when a new Parliament is installed.