$1 million anonymous donation gives bonuses to hospital employees fighting the coronavirus

Employees at a hospital in Santa Cruz, California, are getting bonuses, a $1 million thank-you gift from an anonymous donor for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at Dominican Hospital will be able to receive a little something extra. Custodial, administrative and nursing staff are all included.

Full-time workers will receive $800; part-time staff will receive $600 within the next 30 days.

“To the heroes of Dominican Hospital: Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community. This humankindness is what makes you heroic,” the donor wrote. “Please accept this donation in recognition of and with great thanks for all that you do. And please know that my heart is with you as we seek to protect and care for each other during this challenging time.”

Any staff who has worked at the hospital for at least a year as of March 1 is eligible, hospital spokeswoman Claire Henry told CNN.

The donor lives in the area, the hospital said.

“We cannot adequately express the depth of our gratitude for this gracious, selfless gift,” said Dominican Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our hospital family is doing in the face of such an unprecedented situation. This generous donation is a testament to their clinical excellence, their tireless dedication and, most of all, their profound humanity.”