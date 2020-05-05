The Blue Angels are headed to Texas and New Orleans. See the flight path

US & World

After two joint flyover missions with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, the US Navy’s Blue Angels are going solo this time.

On Wednesday, the Blue Angels have a planned flyover mission over New Orleans, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area to salute frontline workers.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the US military’s flight demonstration squadrons, previously flew together over New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, Baltimore and Atlanta. The flyovers were conducted as a sign of support for health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thunderbirds are returning to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and there are no plans for any additional joint flyover missions, according to the US Navy.

“America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our frontline responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours,” said US Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring. “They have always been there for us all, holding our nation together, even more so during this pandemic. It is really impactful to see this nation come together and stand in solidarity during these unprecedented times.”

The day begins with a flyover in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at 11 a.m., and it is expected to last 35 minutes.

Houston and the surrounding cities are up next at 12:30 p.m., and the flyover will last about 30 minutes.

The Blue Angels will complete their flyover mission in New Orleans, where they will begin their flight path over the city at 1:45 p.m. and it should last 20 minutes.

The US Navy recommends that everyone avoid traveling and watch safely from their homes while practicing safe social distancing.