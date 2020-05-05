The mayor of Los Angeles does not plan on reopening Friday despite governor easing state restrictions

US & World

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that he does not expect the city to reopen Friday despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that some retail stores could open by the end of the week.

As many cities and states throughout the county work to reopen shuttered businesses and return to some ways of life before the coronavirus pandemic, Garcetti said he’s in no rush.

“We won’t be rushing back to something we once knew for some time,” Mayor Garcetti explained.

Timing for reopening will be slower

Garcetti is working with mayors throughout the county and the public health department on a plan to reopen with “careful consideration” due to the dense population, he told reporters in a press conference Monday.

A total of 26,217 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 1,256 people have died as of Monday, a 2% increase over the last week, according to Garcetti.

“Our timing on opening may vary from other parts of the state,” Garcetti said, noting that the city is more dense than other parts of the state where there’s much more outdoor space. “It’s going to be different and sometimes it will be slower.”

“We’ll move forward faster by listening to scientists and getting data, not by inviting ignorance, but by following the facts,” the mayor added.

Garcetti plans to take some steps to reopen retail and recreation spots by May 15, when the county’s safer at home deadline expires.

“We know these steps are important, as is assessing each one of those steps, and my promise to each and every one of you is that we will continue to be guided by first the medical advice we get from public health professionals,” Garcetti said.

But he warned that should a surge pop up after restrictions are lifted, residents need to prepare to take a step back.

Even when the city does reopen, things won’t be as they were. People will need to continue to use face coverings and practice social distancing. “This is hard, this hurts, but this is our new normal,” Garcetti said.