In Chicago, 25 people were shot Monday after 12 people were killed over the weekend

A violent weekend in Chicago gave way to more carnage on Monday, with 25 people shot in just one day.

Among them, four men were killed, each in separate incidents, according to police incident reports. At least three of those four victims were killed in drive-by shootings.

The attacks follow a bloody weekend in the Windy City, when 63 people were shot. At least 12 people were killed.

Chicago has seen a 48% increase in homicides and a 46% increase in shootings this year compared to the same time period last year, according to data released by the Chicago Police Department on Monday.

The Trump administration is preparing to send federal agents to Chicago this week, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

One senior law enforcement official told CNN there are plans to send federal agents to Chicago through the end of the summer. The agents will focus on illegal gun sales, gun violence and outstanding warrants, among other targets, one of the sources said.

Both sources said an announcement could be made in the coming days.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to send more than 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago for a 60-day stint, according to a source familiar with the deployment.

Homeland Security Investigations is a branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement that serves as the investigative arm of DHS and specializes in countering cross-border criminal activity.

On Monday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she opposed sending federal troops to her city.

“Mr. President or not—I don’t care one bit what your name is. I will not allow troops in Chicago, and I will do everything in my power to stop you,” Lightfoot tweeted.