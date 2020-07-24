Judge denies Oregon effort to limit federal agents’ arrest powers

US & World

PORTLAND, Oregon — A U.S. judge denied an order sought by Oregon’s top law enforcement officer to stop federal agents from arresting people during nightly protests in Portland that have roiled the progressive city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mosman said Friday that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to oppose racial injustice since George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police two months ago, and many have spiraled into violence.

President Donald Trump decried the disorder and sent in federal agents early this month to quell the unrest despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon.