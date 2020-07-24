Judge denies Oregon effort to limit federal agents’ arrest powers
PORTLAND, Oregon — A U.S. judge denied an order sought by Oregon’s top law enforcement officer to stop federal agents from arresting people during nightly protests in Portland that have roiled the progressive city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mosman said Friday that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets to oppose racial injustice since George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police two months ago, and many have spiraled into violence.
President Donald Trump decried the disorder and sent in federal agents early this month to quell the unrest despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon.
Ok now you can beat the crap out of the anarchist rioters.
I think what moron Fero2A means is that officers are free to protect federal property from damage by so-called protesters. Protesters have lost their message.
Its helping Sleepy Joe’s numbers though.
No moron. What I meant to say is they should all be lined up and executed. BTW – It was sarcasm morn. You are so daft.
Just re-read the article. There was no order allowing officers to do anything. Judge just said state of Oregon had no standing to sue. Protesters must bring their own action.
They are NOT protestors, they are rioters and insurrectionists.