today at 5:17 pm
Published 4:29 pm

Judge denies Oregon effort to limit federal agents’ arrest powers

portland-protest-federal-agents
CNN
Federal agents in Portland during protests there.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A U.S. judge denied an order sought by Oregon’s top law enforcement officer to stop federal agents from arresting people during nightly protests in Portland that have roiled the progressive city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mosman said Friday that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets to oppose racial injustice since George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police two months ago, and many have spiraled into violence.

President Donald Trump decried the disorder and sent in federal agents early this month to quell the unrest despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon.

Associated Press

  2. I think what moron Fero2A means is that officers are free to protect federal property from damage by so-called protesters. Protesters have lost their message.

  3. Just re-read the article. There was no order allowing officers to do anything. Judge just said state of Oregon had no standing to sue. Protesters must bring their own action.

