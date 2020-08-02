A surfer was bit by a shark in Florida’s Volusia County, marking its fourth attack this year

US & World

A surfer was bit by a shark while swimming in Florida on Friday.

The 22-year-old was in the waters in New Smyrna Beach around 5 p.m. when she was bit on the foot by a shark while in chest deep water, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain Tamra Malphurs.

The woman, from Sanford, Florida, did not see the shark and suffered non-life threatening injuries from the bite, Malphurs told CNN.

“She was not transported to the hospital by ambulance,” Malphurs said.

The incident comes just one week after an 11-year-old boy was also bit on the foot in New Smyrna Beach. This is the fourth shark bite in Volusia County so far this year, according to Malphurs.