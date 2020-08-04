The Rockettes’ 2020 Christmas Spectacular is canceled over Covid-19 concerns

US & World

There will be no Rockettes kickline on the Radio City Music Hall stage this holiday season for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.

The 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled due to “uncertainty associated with the Covid-19 pandemic,” MSG Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

Patrons who already bought tickets for the 2020 season that would have run from November 6 through January 3, will be refunded, and tickets for 2021 are now on sale, according to an MSG Entertainment statement.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition,” the press release says.

The cancellation comes amid a round of layoffs, with MSG Entertainment letting go 350 employees and another 50 at its sister company, MSG Sports. MSG Entertainment owns major venues that have been closed since the start of the pandemic including, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre. MSG Sports owns professional sports teams the New York Knicks NBA team and the New York Rangers NHL team.

A spokesperson from MSG Entertainment declined to confirm whether the layoffs include dancers and staff from the Christmas Spectacular production.

“This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism. While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established,” a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment told CNN in a statement.