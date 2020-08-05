‘May karma find you all’: A woman’s obituary for her late husband condemns Trump and people who don’t wear masks

US & World

Stacey Nagy’s husband, David, died two weeks ago from coronavirus complications. She grieved the loss of her longtime love. And then she fumed.

In an incendiary obituary for her late husband, Nagy condemned the politicians and Texans whose response to the coronavirus and refusal to wear masks, she said, were responsible for his death.

She issued a stark warning, too: “May karma find you all.”

Nagy’s obituary for her 79-year-old husband was published in a small newspaper in Jefferson, Texas, without a functioning website, but her words tore through the internet in the days after David’s death.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless,” she wrote. “They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people on Trump, (Texas Gov. Greg) Abbott and all of the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

Texas has over 466,000 cases, the third-highest number of any state, according to CNN’s US coronavirus tracker. Several Texans have used their loved ones’ obituaries to call out Abbott for the state’s response to the virus, too, in blunt, emotional obituaries.

Also to blame for her husband’s death, Nagy wrote, are the “ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people.”

Over 156,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US. David died in late July in a Texas ICU, his body ravaged by the virus. His family wasn’t allowed by his side, Nagy wrote.

“Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not,” Nagy wrote. “Shame on all of you, and may karma find you all!”

Nagy told CNN’s Erin Burnett she was distraught and angry when she wrote her husband’s obituary. She wanted to compel her neighbors to wear masks and “put blame where blame belongs.”

“It’s frustrating when you know that somebody’s died that didn’t need to die, or at least they didn’t need to die in the way they did and the time that they did,” Nagy said in her Tuesday appearance on “Erin Burnett Out Front.”

David, originally from California, retired to Texas and had lived in Jefferson for several years before his death, Nagy said. He was beloved by his family and friends for his playful needling.

“Dave was a character,” Nagy said. “He was a fun-loving person and he loved his family dearly.”

Nagy said she’s lost the love of her life. He was a part of her, she said, — a part she believes she lost too early.