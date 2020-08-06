Ohio governor tests negative for virus after positive test right before Trump visit

US & World

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested negative for Covid-19 after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor’s office said he took the test Thursday as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland.

He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

DeWine had no symptoms but returned to Columbus before Trump landed where he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were tested again.

DeWine then returned to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for 14 days. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative.