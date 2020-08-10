The 7-year-old Georgia boy with Covid-19 who died drowned in a bathtub after a seizure, coroner says

US & World

New information has been released on the 7-year-old Georgia boy with Covid-19 who died.

The boy drowned in a bathtub after having a seizure due to a high fever, Chatham County Coroner Bill Wessinger told CNN Monday. The child did not have any known underlying health conditions.

After being found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital, the child tested positive for Covid-19 postmortem, Wessinger said.

The preliminary report says the child died from drowning, secondary to seizure due to fever from Covid-19. The final report is still pending toxicology tests, he said.

Though the death was reported Thursday, Wessinger said the child died about two weeks before his death was reported by the health department.

Seizures due to high fevers are very common in children who have the coronavirus, Wessinger said.

The boy, who is African American, is the youngest person with the disease to die in the state.

Wessinger said the state is still investigating reports that the child attended the same church where two elderly members also tested positive and died from the virus.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, there are 219,025 cases in Georgia and 4,229 deaths, according to CNN’s interactive map tracking coronavirus cases in the US.