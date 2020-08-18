Son of Sweetie Pie’s owner charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill nephew

US & World

Authorities arrested a man in Mississippi on Tuesday for allegedly commissioning a murder-for-hire plot that killed his teenage nephew.

James Timothy Norman, 41, was charged in a federal complaint from last week, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri. Norman is the son of Robbie Montgomery, reality TV star and owner of “Sweetie Pie’s” restaurant, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

CNN has reached out to Norman’s Public Defender for comment.

The complaint alleges that Norman conspired with an exotic dancer residing in Memphis, Tennessee, and others “to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency.”

The dancer has also been charged in the plot, according to the release.

In 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary, according to the release. In the days leading up to Montgomery’s murder, the other suspect communicated with Montgomery and told him she was planning to be in St. Louis.

The day before Montgomery’s murder, March 13, 2016, Norman flew to St. Louis, Missouri, from his home in Los Angeles, California, according to the release.

The next day, the two were in communication using temporary phones they had activated that day, the release said. The female suspect “also used the temporary phone to communicate with Montgomery and learn his physical location.”

After learning Montgomery’s location, she immediately placed a call to Norman, according to the release.

That day around 8:02 p.m., Montgomery was shot to death, the release said.

The woman’s “phone location information places her in the vicinity of the murder at time of the homicide,” the release said.

Following Montgomery’s murder, she placed another call to Norman and traveled toward Memphis, Tennessee, according to the release. She also deposited over $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts days after the murder.

A week later, Norman contacted the life insurance company and tried to collect on the policy he had taken out on his nephew, the release said.