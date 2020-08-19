A Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with red paint across her forehead

US & World

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized with red paint on Tuesday in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine put up 26 billboards around the city earlier this month demanding that the Louisville police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times in March by police who were executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

The billboard featured a portrait of Taylor that is on the cover of the September issue of the magazine. It’s the first time anyone other than Winfrey has been featured on the magazine’s cover in its 20-year history.

CNN affiliate WLKY reported that the red paint appeared to have been splashed across Taylor’s forehead sometime before noon on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Lamont Washington told CNN on Wednesday officers went to the Irish Hill neighborhood to inspect the billboard at about 3 p.m. after hearing about the vandalism on social media.

The billboard had been cleaned or replaced by the time officers arrived, Washington said.

Washington said that police would talk to the billboard company to see if they wanted to file a report.

The 26 billboards — one for each year of Taylor’s life — urge people to “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged” and point them to the social justice organization Until Freedom’s website.

None of the officers involved in the March 13 shooting have been charged.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with members of Taylor’s family last week. He was named a special prosecutor in the case in May and the FBI has also opened an investigation.