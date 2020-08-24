It’s not just you. There’s a widespread Zoom outage

US & World

Zoom, the videoconferencing app that’s become a go-to for many stuck at home during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world. In the United States, the problem seems to be affecting those in the East Coast.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company said in a statement Monday morning. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

A glance at Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, show users in the United Kingdom were also experiencing issues.

Created as a business communication tool nearly a decade ago, Zoom’s popularity exploded at the beginning of this year, as millions of people in lockdown began using it to host events ranging from birthday parties to religious events and even to cabinet meetings.