Virgin Islands attorney general will subpoena billionaire investor in Jeffrey Epstein civil case

US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has filed subpoenas to serve Leon Black and his private equity firm Apollo Global Management, demanding financial documents and communications for the company and several other entities tied to Black in the civil case against Jeffrey Epstein‘s estate.

The attorney general’s lawsuit filed against Epstein’s estate in January alleges 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labor and prostitution.

Black is not a named party in the lawsuit.

The comprehensive subpoenas filed last Thursday in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands request financial transactions and communications between Black and several of his named entities with Epstein, any of his known entities and any agents on Epstein’s behalf between 1998 and the present.

The subpoenas also request tax returns and financial statements for several of Black’s holdings including Black Family Partners, LP and Elysium Management, LLC during the same time frame.

CNN has reached out to representation for Black for comment. CNN has also reached out to the prosecutors and representation for Epstein’s estate for comment.

A spokesperson for Apollo Global Management told CNN, “Apollo has never done any business with Mr. Epstein at any point in time.”

The subpoenas require a response within 30 days, according to court documents.

Black was connected to anonymous donations to MIT linked to Epstein in a 2019 investigation.

Black is currently listed as the chairman of The Museum of Modern Art and a trustee of Mt. Sinai Hospital, neither of which are mentioned in the subpoenas.