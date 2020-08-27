Investigators say the officer who shot Jacob Blake has been with the department for 7 years

US & World

Wisconsin authorities released new details Wednesday on the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, which has reignited protests across the state and country demanding an end to police brutality.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for seven years, fired seven times into Blake’s back Sunday evening, according to a news release from the state’s justice department.

Authorities said two officers have been placed on administrative leave. The other officers involved in the shooting will be identified soon, according to the state’s attorney general.

Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, told CNN Wednesday night the family didn’t want to talk to the officer.

“We just want to make sure the supervisors, those who are in charge, understand that (Blake’s) mother and … his father just want justice,” he said. “We don’t want to talk to him. He should have to deal with the system that’s in front of him, and we need to make sure that that system works.”

Why Blake was there

Kenosha officers were called to a domestic incident Sunday evening, police said. A woman called saying “her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises,” according to investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

In a police call, a dispatcher names Blake and says he “isn’t supposed to be there” and that he took the complainant’s keys and refused to leave. The dispatcher later explains she doesn’t have more details because the caller was “uncooperative.”

When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest Blake and used a Taser to try to stop him, the DCI said. Blake then walked around his vehicle, “opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward,” the agency said.

Police said that about five minutes after the initial report, a dispatcher received reports of shots fired.

“No other officer fired their weapon,” the DCI says.

Police rendered aid to Blake and he was flown to a Milwaukee hospital, police said. Authorities have not provided any more information about what led up to the shooting.

Videos of the incident show a struggle ensued between Blake and police. It’s unclear what led up to that interaction. At some point, Blake is seen in a video clip shot from across the street walking around the front of an SUV and trying to enter the driver’s side door. An officer is seen pulling Blake’s tank top and seven shots are heard. Blake’s three children were in the vehicle at the time, his attorney, Ben Crump has said.

During the investigation following the incident, the DCI said Blake admitted he had a knife and authorities later recovered one from the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle. No other weapons were located in the car, investigators said.

Earlier Wednesday, a family attorney told CNN Blake did not have a weapon in the car.

“I can’t speak directly to what he owned but what I can say is that his three children were in the car,” Patrick Salvi Jr. told CNN. “That was on the forefront of his mind. That is the most important thing to him in his life — his family and his children.”

‘He’s a young man and he’s resilient’

Blake remains in the hospital and his family said the shooting would likely leave him paralyzed from the waist down.

A family attorney previously said Blake suffered multiple injuries in the shooting including a gunshot wound to one arm and had damage to his kidney, liver and spinal cord.

On Wednesday night, Blake’s uncle said they are hopeful he may have “a great recovery.”

“(His recovery) is going to be slow, it’s going to be progressive, but he’s a young man and he’s resilient,” Justin Blake said.

“He has every chance, as anybody else, to turn things around.”