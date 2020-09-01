Suspect in St. Louis police shooting death charged with first-degree murder

US & World

A suspect has been charged in the death of St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, the St. Louis circuit attorney said.

Thomas Kinworthy was charged Tuesday with eight counts, including first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and assault.

Bohannon, 29, was shot in the head early Saturday evening while responding to a call about shots fired near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement. He died Sunday.

The officer was searching for a shooting victim at the time he was shot, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Col. John Hayden Jr. A second officer was wounded in the leg.

Kinworthy was taken into custody after a 12-hour standoff during which he barricaded himself in a house.

He is being held without bond, the statement from the prosecutor said.

It is not clear whether Kinworthy has an attorney.

Eight St. Louis Police officers have been shot in the line of duty since June, according to Hayden.