Jacob Blake appears via video from his hospital bed for first court appearance

Jacob Blake, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, man who was shot seven times in the back by an officer as police attempted to arrest him, appeared from his hospital bed via video during his first court appearance Friday.

Blake is accused of criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. The charges were prior to and unrelated to the shooting incident that left him injured.

Blake wore a blue dress shirt and a yellow tie during the hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.