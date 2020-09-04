NYPD investigating car that plowed into a group of BLM protesters in Times Square

US & World

The New York Police Department is investigating an incident in which a car plowed into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking the street in Times Square Thursday evening.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on “Good Day New York” Friday morning that video of the incident shows a black car driving into a crowd of BLM protesters shortly after 8 p.m. in the heart of Manhattan.

He estimated that at least 200 people were taking part in the demonstration.

Twitter video from the scene showed the vehicle, which appears to have a push bumper installed on the front, briefly stop before accelerating through the protesters and cyclists who were in the street at the time. The license plate of the car is visible on videos of the incident. A small group then chased after it as it sped away.

It’s unclear what happened before the video began recording, but Shea told “Good Day” at least one bicyclist had blocked the car from moving, and two others struck the car’s window.

The NYPD confirmed that the vehicle was a black Ford Taurus sedan, which is similar to a model used by the police department.

Shea said police have a lot of information about this incident and vehicle. The NYPD says the car isn’t affiliated with the department. Some protesters speculated on social media that it was an undercover police vehicle.

No injuries have been reported, and officials are hoping to speak with protesters and the driver and passenger(s) in the car, Shea said. The NYPD urged anyone who may have been injured to come forward. They have not received any complaints about the incident.

The New York Fire Department told CNN that it did not receive any calls about the incident.