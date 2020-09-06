Skip to Content
Boats participating in a Trump support parade sink in Texas, officials say

Bob Daemmrich/CNN
Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas sink.

Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas have sunk, officials said Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the parade.

“Several boats did sink,” the TCSO tweet said.

Kristen Dark, the senior public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that officials were responding to “many emergency calls for boats in distress” and confirmed that several have sunk.

A Facebook page for the event said more than 2,600 people planned to attend.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

Lake Travis is northwest of Austin.

    1. What justice? You are a total moron. No one was hurt and the event went on as planned. What you should be worried about is no one does boat parades for crazy Joe Biden. No one attends his gatherings either. BTW – Where are Biden’s yard signs and flags? …..crickets?

    2. Answer the question nitwit. Where’s Biden’s boat rallies? His yard signs? Flags? Bumper stickers? 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…………NADA? President Trump in a total landslide.

  2. Where’s the Biden boat parade in Texas? But oh wait there is none. Over 400 boats and thousands attended in leftist Travis County. According to other media sources possibly 4 boats sunk due to the weather and very choppy waters. No one hurt. Trump/Pence 2020!

          1. Not true. Not sure on numbers for Hispanics or Cubans but Blacks for Trump are growing by the day. He’s going to double the numbers of 2016.

          2. I am assuming Steve didn’t attend the Trump MAGA rally back in 2018. I all saw were thousands of Hispanic minorities there. More than plenty for bowling leagues. Try again nitwit.

      2. White trash must have come a long way. There are some nice boats in there. Mark Turner tries to convince the uninformed Liberal sheep on this site that all Trump supporters are poor, white people but clearly his base are educated people, most with good paying jobs and deep pockets.

          1. Wrong again A-hole. There are millions of us. It’s you and your ilk that are uninformed You don’t think rationally because you are driven by hate.

          3. Poor white trailer park trash markturner is so jealous of the poor white trash conservatives that can afford nice and expensive 30 foot boats. What a nitwit!

  3. Saw a few videos on Facebook, including from someone whose boat sank. The lake was too small for that many boats in a small location. The shallow lake coupled with boaters not used to conditions made by multiple wakes, created waves that those small boats couldn’t handle. Luckily no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing. That’s why most lakes limit speed and direct traffic with buoys when coming near shore. It was a good idea for a gathering but poorly organized and executed. Yes, I’ve boated all my life.

    1. Look at it from the bright side. It finally got the MSM to cover these events and publicize them. It gives their leftist audiences something more to rant about and amplify their TDS. BTW – Lake Travis too small? You are a nitwit. It’s surface area is 18,930 Acres. Shore line length: 270 Miles. Length of lake: 50 Miles. Get off your fat ass and go visit it. A lot bigger than Elephant Butte and Caballo lakes. Also, the speed limit was 10 mph.

  7. LMFAO!!! Those boats were sinking just like Trump’s approval numbers.

    The survivors were quoted as saying:
    “It’s dry here – the sinking is a hoax!”
    “If I drink fuel, I won’t freeze.”
    “Nobody can force me to wear a lifejacket!”
    “Only the elderly and non-swimmers will die.”

  8. “Many of the boats that sank were overweight, they were in shambles and had a lot of pre-existing conditions. They probably would have died of the flu anyway.” – Donald J. Tramp

    #MAGAboatsgonewild
    #Dumbkirk

  9. Too funny. Rabid libtards heads exploding. Now the leftist New York Times is covering Trump boat rallies. Covered this one only because 4 boats sunk to make it look bad. But hundreds of boats made it safely without issues. There were thousands of boats yesterday at a Trump boat rally in New Jersey supporting the President and law enforcement but of course the leftist MSM didn’t cover that since no boats went down. Hypocrisy. Trump/Pence 2020.

Leave a Reply