Boats participating in a Trump support parade sink in Texas, officials say
Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas have sunk, officials said Saturday.
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the parade.
“Several boats did sink,” the TCSO tweet said.
Kristen Dark, the senior public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that officials were responding to “many emergency calls for boats in distress” and confirmed that several have sunk.
A Facebook page for the event said more than 2,600 people planned to attend.
There was no immediate information on injuries.
Lake Travis is northwest of Austin.
Comments
44 Comments
There is justice in the world. It may be poetic, but it’s justice all the same.
What justice? You are a total moron. No one was hurt and the event went on as planned. What you should be worried about is no one does boat parades for crazy Joe Biden. No one attends his gatherings either. BTW – Where are Biden’s yard signs and flags? …..crickets?
Answer the question nitwit. Where’s Biden’s boat rallies? His yard signs? Flags? Bumper stickers? 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…………NADA? President Trump in a total landslide.
Leftist shit for brain
Where’s the Biden boat parade in Texas? But oh wait there is none. Over 400 boats and thousands attended in leftist Travis County. According to other media sources possibly 4 boats sunk due to the weather and very choppy waters. No one hurt. Trump/Pence 2020!
Yeah, it was a regular white trash hooten-nanny.
I don’t know man. …there’s Latinos for trump, Cubans for trump, blacks for trump, gays for trump, I mean it is possible they may have been there.
Those minority groups you mention couldn’t add up to make a bowling league. Try again.
Not true. Not sure on numbers for Hispanics or Cubans but Blacks for Trump are growing by the day. He’s going to double the numbers of 2016.
I am assuming Steve didn’t attend the Trump MAGA rally back in 2018. I all saw were thousands of Hispanic minorities there. More than plenty for bowling leagues. Try again nitwit.
White trash must have come a long way. There are some nice boats in there. Mark Turner tries to convince the uninformed Liberal sheep on this site that all Trump supporters are poor, white people but clearly his base are educated people, most with good paying jobs and deep pockets.
No truly educated person could be a supporter of the orange buffoon.
Wrong again A-hole. There are millions of us. It’s you and your ilk that are uninformed You don’t think rationally because you are driven by hate.
But the uneducated like you support crazy Joe Biden the pussy grabber.
Poor white trailer park trash markturner is so jealous of the poor white trash conservatives that can afford nice and expensive 30 foot boats. What a nitwit!
Speaking of white trailer park trash? You look in the mirror. BTW – Where Biden’s navy at?
Saw a few videos on Facebook, including from someone whose boat sank. The lake was too small for that many boats in a small location. The shallow lake coupled with boaters not used to conditions made by multiple wakes, created waves that those small boats couldn’t handle. Luckily no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing. That’s why most lakes limit speed and direct traffic with buoys when coming near shore. It was a good idea for a gathering but poorly organized and executed. Yes, I’ve boated all my life.
Look at it from the bright side. It finally got the MSM to cover these events and publicize them. It gives their leftist audiences something more to rant about and amplify their TDS. BTW – Lake Travis too small? You are a nitwit. It’s surface area is 18,930 Acres. Shore line length: 270 Miles. Length of lake: 50 Miles. Get off your fat ass and go visit it. A lot bigger than Elephant Butte and Caballo lakes. Also, the speed limit was 10 mph.
Lol bunch of inept hillbillies.
Didn’t you try to jump overboard back in the Navy? Too tired of being the Captain’s yeoman. Wannabe hillbilly.
Les guo sapore Trump jr!!!!! A crap we forgot to plug the drain. Cahuh cahuh!!!!!!
God’s way of saying “ain’t nobody got time for that!”
Of course you libturds don’t. You live in a bubble.
LMFAO!!! Those boats were sinking just like Trump’s approval numbers.
The survivors were quoted as saying:
“It’s dry here – the sinking is a hoax!”
“If I drink fuel, I won’t freeze.”
“Nobody can force me to wear a lifejacket!”
“Only the elderly and non-swimmers will die.”
Up ranting late? Insomnia much. Where’s the boats supporting your crazy Joe Biden? But oh wait…there are none.
Thanks Mia your observation of this Fiasco of Trump Zombies on the Lake is a sign that Trump the Nazi himself is sinking fast with no Lifeguards in sight.
“Many of the boats that sank were overweight, they were in shambles and had a lot of pre-existing conditions. They probably would have died of the flu anyway.” – Donald J. Tramp
#MAGAboatsgonewild
#Dumbkirk
Mia is an overweight tranny HO. She can’t even squeeze her fat ass into yoga tights.
WannabeAlberto/Fero, you seem to know a lot about trannys. You were either raised by one or you’re married to one. It’s both, isn’t it?
Mia, I think you hit the nail right on the head😁!
You said Mia gives head? lmao.
Everyone knows the head schizo in your psycho group is a tranny named Alberto Velarde. He is a card toting LGBTQ. Alberto is a wannabe shemale.
Feo with nothing but recycled crap to post. Just shut the hell up with your teenage postings, retard.
Funny Funny Funny Funny! Keep giving it to the Dumb Hillbilly Trump sink or swim die hard backers!!!!
Too funny. Rabid libtards heads exploding. Now the leftist New York Times is covering Trump boat rallies. Covered this one only because 4 boats sunk to make it look bad. But hundreds of boats made it safely without issues. There were thousands of boats yesterday at a Trump boat rally in New Jersey supporting the President and law enforcement but of course the leftist MSM didn’t cover that since no boats went down. Hypocrisy. Trump/Pence 2020.
These Trump MAGA boat rallies are truly a wonder and spectacle to see. TRUMP/PENCE 2020!!!
They certainly are!
Yeah those Joe Biden rallies with no one attending are real spectacles. They certainly are. LMAO.
Where are all the Biden rallies? TRUMP/PENCE 2020!!!
Dems don’t do white trash hooten-nannys.
No. You’ll all locked in your or your parents basements.
Dems just participate in white trash leftist BLM/antifa riots. They love to loot and burn.
Hey moron you misspelled it. It’s hootenanny. You are dumber than a hillbilly in Appalachia.
Says the 60 something teenager. Stop posting. You never have anything to say worth a plug nickel.