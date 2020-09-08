An 8-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting was one of 53 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

US & World

An 8-year-old girl was among at least 53 people shot during a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, according to police officials.

Eight people died between Friday and Monday in shooting homicides, the Chicago Police Incident Notification website shows.

The girl was killed Monday evening after gunshots were fired into an SUV she was traveling in, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said during a press conference Monday night.

“I am saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to gun violence in the city of Chicago,” McDermott said.

An unknown vehicle pulled up beside her at a stop light and shot into the car as the light turned green, he explained.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to the incident notification.

Three other people were in the car with her, at least two of whom were shot, according to the incident notification.

Following the shooting, the victims’ vehicle crashed into a tree. A woman believed to be the child’s mother suffered injuries from the crash, according to McDermott.

Police believe the victims’ car was intentionally targeted and police are searching for the gunman, he said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address violence over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Tuesday morning.