Watch LIVE: Protesters unleash outrage over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Marchers in Louisville on Wednesday were unleashing their anger after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted one officer for allegedly endangering the neighbors of Breonna Taylor during the police shooting that killed her.

Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering Taylor's neighbors when he fired into the apartment complex.

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankison, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The other officers involved in Taylor's death were not charged.

Taylor family attorney Ben Crump tweeted Wednesday, "NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!"

"If Brett Hankison's behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!" he wrote.

On the streets of Louisville, after the sole indictment was announced, some wept, some chanted and as the day went on - marchers gathered to protest.

Maj. Stephen Martin, a spokesman for the Kentucky National Guard, told ABC News that Gov. Andy Beshear authorized the deployment of a portion of the Kentucky National Guard to Louisville.

"We will be engaged in limited and specific missions, protecting critical infrastructure. Our Guard leadership has been directed to retain command and control at all times while working with the Louisville Metro Police Department," he said in a statement.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there would be a 72-hour curfew starting Wednesday night.

Fischer told reporters that there were already arrests that had taken place during one protest.

Demonstrators and police in riot gear squared off after some protesters allegedly knocked over patio furniture at a business, according to Louisville ABC affiliate WHAS. Officers allegedly used pepper balls to disperse the crowd and arrested some protesters.

The mayor did not give more details on the number of arrests. Officers used their vehicles to block streets closer to downtown Louisville.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot dead by police while in her Louisville home on March 13. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep when three Louisville Metro Police Department officers, including Hankison, tried to execute a "no-knock" search warrant. The officers were investigating a suspected drug operation linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend. No drugs were found in the apartment.

Walker contends he asked the officers to identify themselves as they tried to break open the door, but got no response, which prompted him to open fire with his licensed gun. Mattingly was shot in the leg, according to Cameron.

The attorney general said Hankison fired no shots that struck Taylor. He added Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were "justified" when they opened fire 22 times during the incident since they were returning fire.

Hankison was fired and the other officers involved were placed on administrative duty.

Taylor's death sparked months of calls for the officers to be charged.

The ACLU of Kentucky called this "the latest miscarriage of justice in our nation's long history of denying that Black lives matter."

"We join the Taylor family and the community in protesting and mourning the Commonwealth's choice to deny justice for Breonna," the ACLU said in a statement. "Breonna Taylor was killed when plainclothes officers used a no-knock warrant to enter her home in the middle of the night. They did not even perform life-saving measures as she took her last breaths after they shot her five times. Throughout this tragic series of events, including today, the police and prosecutors continuously have failed Breonna Taylor, her family, and Black Kentuckians.

"This outcome shows us that true police accountability does not exist in Kentucky," the ACLU said. "The results of this investigation reflect insufficient standards for police use of force, government-sanctioned violence and terror in communities of color, and a need to completely rebuild our justice system."

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, tweeted, "Breonna Taylor deserves justice. This was not justice. 1 of the 3 officers was indicted for wanton endangerment. No one was charged for her murder."

"We must take this anger to the polls, and vote this November like we've never voted before," he said. "Black Lives Matter."

Cameron said federal prosecutors are looking into potential civil rights charges.