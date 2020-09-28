Northern California sheriff says 3 dead in fast-moving wildfire

US & World

REDDING, California — A Northern California sheriff says three people have died in a fast-moving wildfire west of Redding.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini announced the deaths during a late Monday afternoon update on the Zogg Fire.

He did not give any details about those who died.

More than 1,200 people are evacuated there. It’s one of nearly 30 major wildfires burning in California.

In Sonoma and Napa counties, more than 50,000 people have been evacuated because of the Glass Fire.

The latest deaths mean that California wildfires have now killed 29 people in this year’s historic fire season.