Texas-based American Airlines says it will begin furloughing 19,000 workers due to no aid deal

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says it will furlough 19,000 workers on Thursday because negotiations over more federal help for airlines have failed to produce a deal.

U.S. passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March.

But their request is tied up in stalled negotiations over a larger pandemic-relief measure.

Airline industry officials admit prospects look bleak in the face of a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over more pandemic relief.

Airlines are losing billions because of a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic.