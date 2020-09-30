Texas-based American Airlines says it will begin furloughing 19,000 workers due to no aid deal
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines says it will furlough 19,000 workers on Thursday because negotiations over more federal help for airlines have failed to produce a deal.
U.S. passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March.
But their request is tied up in stalled negotiations over a larger pandemic-relief measure.
Airline industry officials admit prospects look bleak in the face of a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over more pandemic relief.
Airlines are losing billions because of a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic.
