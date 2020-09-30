Skip to Content
Man arrested in ambush shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

deputies ambushed
MGN
LOS ANGELES, California — Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car.

District Attorney Jackie Lacy on Wednesday said attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking.

The deputies suffered critical wounds in the Sept. 12 shooting which was recorded by surveillance video.

They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Crime / News

Associated Press

