today at 2:49 pm
Published 1:27 pm

Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain, has died at 108

Roberta McCain
Roberta McCain, mother of the late Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend a service for the senator in this file photo.

PHOENIX, Arizona — Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died. She was 108.

A spokesperson for daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

She is remembered for her feisty spirit on the campaign trail during her son’s 2008 run for the White House.

She remained active well into her 90s. Roberta McCain married into a storied military family, eloping with Navy ensign John McCain Jr., who eventually became a four-star admiral.

John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018.

