Borderland weather outlook: A week of tranquility

Happy Sunday! The Borderland region can expect relief from recent gusty winds, with tranquil weather and a gradual warming trend throughout the upcoming week.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by midweek, returning to more seasonable levels after cooler days.

Following yesterday's storm system, calm weather and cool temperatures are forecasted for today and tomorrow, with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 70s.

By midweek, a shift to zonal upper-level flow will bring breezier conditions, while temperatures hover around 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, attention will be on the potential approach of a dryline from the east by Friday and into the weekend, with a minimal chance for thunderstorms primarily over the Sacramento Mountains and Hudspeth County.