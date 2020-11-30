Skip to Content
US & World
By
Published 2:39 pm

Biden confirmed as winner in Wisconsin ahead of promised lawsuit from Trump

biden-trump-split
CNN
President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

MADISON, Wisconsin — Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin has been confirmed following a partial recount that added slightly to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump.

Confirmation of the results on Monday by the chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission starts a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit.

Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying tens of thousands of ballots.

He alleges without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity. Trump’s legal challenges have failed in other battleground states.

Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content