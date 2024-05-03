May 2024 Uniform Election: What you need to know

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tomorrow, many of you will have a chance to vote on the uniform election, which includes bonds that could increase how much you pay in taxes.

If you live in Canutillo, you can vote on a $379 million bond to build new schools and upgrad existing ones.

That will appear on your ballot as Proposition A.

This is the third time Canutillo ISD has tried to pass a bond of this kind. People voted against them the past two times.

Canutillo ISD is also asking voters to pass a $7.2 million bond to repay debt that didn't require voter approval. The money was used to provide students with laptops during the pandemic.

If both propositions are approved, they would add about 2 cents to the current Canutillo ISD tax rate.

The district says the average Canutillo home is valued at $288,000, so if your home is is valued at that, you would pay an additional $38 dollars per year for the school tax.

For residents 65 years and older, their school district tax bill will not increase, even if their property values increase as long as an approved homestead and over-65 exemption application is on file with the El Paso County Central Appraisal District, and the property has been owned as of January 1st of the tax year.

Some people in El Paso's Lower Valley will also be able to vote for another bond.

It's from the Lower Valley Water District, which is asking for $35 million to build new sewer lines and water infrastructure.

If approved, the money will be used to give water service to several neighborhoods that have relied on septic tanks for decades.

Only people who live in the Lower Valley Water District can vote on this matter.

Here is a map of the boundary.

Only people who live within it would see a property tax increase if the proposition is approved.

A home within the district valued at $100,000 would see an increase of about $32 a year.

If you live outside the district, your property taxes will not be affected.

People in San Elizario will also have a chance to vote for a mayor.

The incumbent Isela Reyes, Miguel Chacon, and Vincent Jemison are running.

19 voting centers across El Paso County will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

There will be another election later this month.

The primary runoff is happening on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.