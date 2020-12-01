See the lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon

US & World

November’s full moon brought with it an iconic visual spectacle, seen around the world.

Early Monday morning, the moon entered what is called a penumbral lunar eclipse, when the moon moves into Earth’s penumbra, or outer shadow.

During the eclipse, about 85% of the moon turns a shade darker during the peak or middle phase of the eclipse.

It was visible in North America, South America, Australia and parts of Asia. However, the shading is slight, so most people needed a telescope to truly see the penumbral eclipse, NASA said.

The moon entered the penumbral eclipse early Monday morning at 2:29 a.m ET, with the event lasting four and a half hours until 6:56 a.m ET.

About one-third of lunar eclipses are penumbral eclipses, and the phenomenon will occur again in May 2023 and March 2024, according to Time and Date.

Native Americans called the November full moon a beaver moon, associating it with the time of the year when beavers finish building their lodges, made of branches and mud, to prepare for the winter.

This full moon has also been called the full frost moon, as it comes during November’s cold temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere.

The old European term for the full moon prior to the winter solstice is the oak moon. That name draws from ancient druid traditions when people harvested mistletoe from oak trees, which was recorded by the Roman historian Pliny the Elder in the first century, according to NASA.