Two US marshals shot in the Bronx in confrontation with suspect in Massachusetts state trooper shooting

A suspect is dead after a confrontation in the Bronx Friday morning in which two US marshals were shot and wounded, according to law enforcement officials.

The marshals are in “OK condition,” with injuries not considered life threatening, the officials said. A detective with the New York Police Department, which was assisting the US marshals in a backup role, suffered a leg injury.

A gun was recovered near the 35-year-old suspect, who was wanted in connection with the wounding of a Massachusetts state trooper, one official said.

According to CNN affiliate WABC, the suspect allegedly shot the trooper in the hand on November 20 on Cape Cod.

The marshals were executing an arrest warrant about 5:30 a.m. and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, an official said.

The gunfire erupted on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

One marshal sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and the other a wound to the leg, an official said.

The marshals and the NYPD officer were taken to Jacobi Hospital, authorities said.