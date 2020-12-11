Skip to Content
Congress passes funding bill to avert shutdown for now, give time for virus relief talks

WASHINGTON, DC — Congress has passed a bill to fund the government for another week, giving lawmakers time to reach agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The U.S. Senate approved the funding extension by voice vote Friday afternoon. The U.S. House had passed the same bill earlier in the week.

An emerging $900 billion Covid-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed, but negotiators now have another week to reach a deal on new virus aid.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.

