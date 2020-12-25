Russian police raid home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, Navalny says

US & World

Police raided the home of Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early Friday and took her in for questioning, according to a series of tweets from opposition leader Alexey Navalny and his team.

“Today at 7 am the police came to Lyubov Sobol’s apartment,” the team wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. “Since 7:10 Sobol has not been in touch, and the cameras in her apartment were sealed and turned off.”

Navalny and his team believe the incident is in response to Sobol’s attempt to visit the home of Konstantin Kudryavtsev, one of the Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who Navalny has accused of participating in the plot to kill him.

Police seized all the electronics belonging to Sobol, to her husband and to daughter, Navalny’s team said.

Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, wrote on Twitter that investigators launched a probe into trespassing “with the use of violence or a threat to use it” after Sobol rang the doorbell of the FSB agent.

Russian authorities have not officially announced that a case has been opened.

A CNN exclusive report released this week showed a phone call between Navalny and Kudryavtsev, in which Navalny duped the agent into revealing that Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok applied to his underwear.

An investigation by CNN in cooperation with the investigative journalism website Bellingcat previously revealed that an FSB toxins team of about six to 10 agents trailed Navalny for more than three years before he was poisoned in August with the lethal nerve agent.

Navalny fell ill on a plane to Moscow and was eventually taken to Germany for treatment. He ultimately survived the attempt on his life.

The anti-corruption activist has accused the Russian state of involvement in the poisoning.

The Kremlin denies any wrongdoing.