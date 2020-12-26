Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco

US & World

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- San Francisco residents got a sweet Christmas surprise, ABC affiliate KGO reported.

A monolith similar to the ones seen around the world appeared at the city's Corona Heights Park.

Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appeared to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even has icing and gumdrops.

Just like the others, it is unclear how it got there or how long it will stay.

The gingerbread monolith has gained a lot of attention both online and in-person, with many calling it a Christmas miracle.