John Travolta shared a video of his family celebrating their first Christmas since his wife’s death

John Travolta shared a cheerful video of his children celebrating Christmas and wishing his followers a happy holiday.

In the video, his children Ella Bleu, 20, and Benjamin, 10, are seen with a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. Travolta is heard telling the two to say “Merry Christmas” as Benjamin munches on a treat.

This was the first Christmas for the family without Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July after battling breast cancer for two years. She was 57.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” Travolta, 66, wrote in the caption to the video he posted Saturday on Instagram.

In November, Travolta posted an emotional Thanksgiving message to his fans, thanking them for their support following Preston’s death.

The couple were married in 1991. In 1992, she and Travolta had their first child, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure, while the family vacationed in the Bahamas. Ella followed in 2000 and Benjamin who was born in 2010.

At the time of Preston’s death, Travolta said she “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”