Older Hispanic adults have more vaccine confidence than younger Hispanic adults, according to new data

Most Hispanic adults in the United States want to receive a Covid-19 vaccine eventually, but Hispanic adults under 50 are twice as likely to say they will “definitely not get the vaccine,” according to an analysis of Kaiser Family Foundation’s Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor Survey.

Hispanic adults under 50 are also less likely to say that they will “get the vaccine as soon as possible” once one is approved and available, the analysis found.

The surveys were completed by December 8, when coronavirus vaccines were not yet available to the general public.

Only 20% of Hispanic adults under 50 reported that they would get the vaccine as soon as possible, compared to 38% of Hispanic adults over age 50.

Almost one-fifth of Hispanic essential workers reported that they would “definitely not” get a vaccine under the circumstances.

This vaccine hesitancy reflects gaps in vaccine confidence in Hispanic age groups. Older Hispanic adults are more likely to express confidence in a vaccine and to say that getting vaccinated is part of the “responsibility to protect the health of others.”

These numbers suggest a need to increase vaccine trust in younger Hispanic Americans through public health outreach in these communities, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

Another recent analysis, also by the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that 35% of Black Americans would probably or definitely not get the vaccine, even if it was determined to be safe by scientists and widely available for free.

Health and community leaders fear that vaccine hesitancy could result in some Black and Latino Americans not being vaccinated, even as Covid-19 continues to batter their communities at disproportionate rates.