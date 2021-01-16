New York man arrested for alleged participation in Capitol riot

US & World

Federal agents have arrested a 26-year-old New York resident for his alleged participation in the January 6 US Capitol riot in Washington, DC, a federal law enforcement source tells CNN.

The agents arrested Edward Jacob Lang of Tusten, New York, on Saturday afternoon, the source said.

The FBI’s New York office announced the arrest in a tweet.

“Decisions and consequences. Edward Lang is in custody for the ones he made during the assault on our Capitol,” FBI New York Assistant Director In Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said in the statement.

“FBI special agents and employees have sworn an oath to support and defend our Nation’s Constitution. We will continue to track down and hold accountable those who attempt to violently subvert it,” Sweeney added, without providing any other detail surrounding the arrest.

It is not clear if Lang has secured legal representation and attempts to reach his family have been unsuccessful.

Lang is expected to appear in federal court in White Plains on Tuesday for his initial appearance, said a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Federal officials told reporters Friday that investigators had opened 275 criminal cases and charged roughly 98 individuals in connection to the January 6 riot by supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol.

Investigators have been chasing thousands of leads in an effort to prosecute people involved in last week’s riot and to try to prevent feared follow-up attacks in Washington, DC, and around the country.