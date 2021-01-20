Humvee recovered after being stolen from military facility

US & World

A Humvee, valued at $120,000, was recovered early Wednesday morning after it was stolen from a military facility on last week, according to officials.

The military vehicle was found in the southeast part of Los Angeles, according to a tweet from the FBI in Los Angeles. It was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Bell, California, around 8:15 a.m. local time Friday morning, according to the FBI.

The four-door, green camouflagehe Humvee has been upgraded and is considered a combat vehicle. The FBI released images of the vehicle on Friday, seeking the public’s help in locating it.

A photo provided by the FBI on Wednesday shows the vehicle in the location where it was recovered this morning. It is unclear whether the Humvee sustained any damage.

The person or group responsible for the theft has not yet been determined and the investigation continues, the FBI said.

Theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.

The FBI also thanked the California Army National Guard, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department for their help in recovering the Humvee.