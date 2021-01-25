Man in custody after Portland vehicle struck, injured at least six pedestrians over a dozen blocks

US & World

A man is in custody following an incident on Monday afternoon during which a vehicle struck at least six people in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

One person is in critical condition and has potentially life-threatening injuries, Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman said during a news conference.

Five others were hospitalized with injuries that they should recover from, he said. An unspecified number of other people were hurt but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The crime scene stretched over more than a dozen blocks in southeast Portland, on both roads and sidewalks.

“As you can imagine, it was a lot of chaos going on,” Chatman said.

Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon said the vehicle, a Honda Element, ultimately crashed, and witnesses “just kind of corralled” the suspect and kept him contained until police arrived.

Police didn’t reveal any information about the suspect’s identity or motive.

Vehicles were also struck during the incident, according to a news release issued by the police bureau earlier on Monday.

“Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue,” officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in the statement.

Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m. PT, police said.

Police said it would take hours to clean up debris and collect evidence over the wide crime scene. They are asking for local residents to provide them with any additional evidence they may come across.

“And video,” Carmon said. “Video is huge.”