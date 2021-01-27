A tornado strikes Florida, damaging Tallahassee International Airport, National Weather Service says

US & World

A tornado struck the south side of Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday, damaging Tallahassee International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m.

Radar indicated the tornado moved near or over Tallahassee International Airport. At around noon Wednesday, the twister was tracking across southern parts of the city.

