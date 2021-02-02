Trump’s lawyers deny he incited Capitol riot, call Senate impeachment trial unconstitutional

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — Donald Trump’s lawyers are denying that he played a role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and say that the Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

The lawyers filed their brief Tuesday ahead of next week’s trial on accusations that he provoked the siege of the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol through his baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Earlier in their legal brief filing, House Democrats said Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters “like a loaded cannon” at the Capitol, making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.

The Dems’ brief forcefully linked Trump’s baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly riot, saying he bears “unmistakable” blame for actions that directly threatened the underpinnings of American democracy.