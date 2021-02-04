Boston’s new Police Commissioner on leave after domestic violence allegation surfaces

US & World

Boston’s mayor has placed his newly appointed Police Commissioner Dennis White on leave after an allegation of domestic violence from the late 1990s surfaced on Wednesday.

In a statement provided to CNN, Mayor Marty Walsh said that these “disturbing issues” were not known by him or his staff, but “should have been at the forefront.”

White declined to comment on the allegations. The Boston Police Department referred CNN to the mayor’s office for comment.

White, who was previously a Superintendent in the department and Chief of Staff to the former Commissioner, was sworn in earlier this week to be the city’s 43rd Police Commissioner following the retirement of William Gross.

The city’s law department is looking into hiring an outside attorney to conduct an independent investigation into a domestic violence allegation from 1999 against White — which was first reported by the Boston Globe.

“Upon learning of these serious allegations, I immediately acted, placing the Commissioner on administrative leave, while corporation counsel engages outside counsel to conduct a full and impartial investigation,” Walsh said.

“In an attempt to create a smooth transition and honor former Commissioner Gross’s desire to spend time with his family, Dennis White was asked to quickly step into the role of Police Commissioner, beginning last Friday.”

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long will serve as acting Commissioner while the investigation is conducted.