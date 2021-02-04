House Dems seek to have Trump testify under oath for Senate impeachment trial
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.
House impeachment managers made the request in a letter.
A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.
The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.
Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
