Updated
today at 11:38 am
Published 11:10 am

House Dems seek to have Trump testify under oath for Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers made the request in a letter.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.

Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

