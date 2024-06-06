Anchorage police won’t release bodycam video of 3 shootings. It’s creating a fight over transparency

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three shootings in three weeks involving police officers in Anchorage, Alaska, have rattled residents and created a fight over transparency. The shootings come only a few months after Anchorage police officers began wearing body cameras. There have been protests and calls to release footage from the first shooting, in which a man was fatally shot. A neighbor’s security camera footage seems to dispute the police department’s narrative of the shooting. Anchorage Police Chief-designee Bianca Cross has the legal authority to immediately release the footage from all three shootings. However, she says she plans to wait until after all department and state investigations are finished. That process could take months.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.