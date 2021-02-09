Shooting at health care clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, leaves 5 injured

US & World

Five people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Allina Health Care Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to Wright County spokesman John Holler.

Three people were critically injured and were airlifted out, he said. He described the incident as a shooting and said there were no bombs on the scene.

Several other law enforcement agencies said they were responding to the incident.

The ATF St. Paul bureau said it was heading to the facility after reports of an “active shooter.” Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder also told CNN there was “zero indication” of a threat to Minneapolis but said police are sending resources to assist with the incident.

Overhead video of the scene from CNN affiliate KARE shows that several of the clinic’s front windows are shattered.

The Allina health clinic is located in Buffalo, Minnesota, a city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic’s website describes the location as a convenient health care option and part of the Buffalo Crossroads family clinic.

Buffalo has a population of about 16,000 people, and the city’s residents are about 97.5% White with a median household income slightly above the state average, according to the US Census.