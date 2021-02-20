United Airlines flight returns to airport as aircraft debris found in neighborhoods outside Denver

US & World

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu returned to Denver International Airport Saturday after suffering an engine failure with debris from the aircraft falling onto a Denver suburb.

United Flight 328 returned safely to the airport around 1:30 p.m. after suffering an engine issue, an airport spokesman told CNN.

The flight returned about 20 minutes after the police department in Broomfield, Colorado, said via Twitter that it had received reports that an airplane flying over the Denver suburb had engine trouble and had “dropped debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 p.m.”

“No injuries reported at this time,” according to the tweet.

Additional tweets from police said debris landed in Commons Park and the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield. The city is about 25 miles north of Denver and 30 miles east of Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that a Boeing 777-200 safely returned to the Denver International Airport after “experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.”

“The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path,” the statement said.

United Airlines told CNN there were 241 people, including 10 crew members, on Flight 328.

Pilots are heard issuing a mayday call, telling air traffic controllers “we’ve experienced engine failure,” according to air traffic control communications with Flight 328 obtained by CNN.

Rachel Welte, a spokeswoman for the Broomfield Police Department, said in a news conference that police received calls from residents who said they’d heard a loud explosion.

“Then they just started seeing basically what they thought was a plane falling form the sky. What it was was debris,” Welte said, describing the debris as “possibly some exterior pieces of the plane.”

Police are working to contain the secure the large debris field for the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

“NTSB has opened an investigation into the Feb. 20, 2021, engine event on a United 777. Denver-based NTSB investigators are responding,” NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson tells CNN.

In the meantime, Broomfield police cautioned residents to not touch or move plane debris if they see it in their yard as the NTSB “wants all debris to remain in place for investigation.”

Kieran Cain told CNN he was playing with his children at a local elementary school when a plane flew over and they heard a loud boom.

“We saw it go over, we heard the big explosion, we looked up, there was black smoke in the sky,” Cain told CNN.

“Debris started raining down, which you know, sort of looked like it was floating down and not very heavy, but actually now looking at it, it’s giant metal pieces all over the place,” he said.

“I was surprised that the plane sort of continued on uninterrupted, without really altering its trajectory or doing anything,” he said. “It just kind of kept going the way it was going as if nothing happened.”

Cain said he and his children took shelter under an overhang as the debris came down.