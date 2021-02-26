Lady Gaga’s dad speaks out following ‘appalling’ attack against dog walker

US & World

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta is speaking out following the horrifying attack on Wednesday that left his daughter’s dog walker shot and her two French bulldogs stolen.

“We are hoping for an act of kindness so we can get the dogs back,” Germanotta told CNN in a phone call Friday morning. “We are upset about [the dog walker]. It’s very appalling that someone would shoot somebody to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they’ll be caught so we can get the dogs back safely.”

The dog walker has not been publicly identified. He is a close friend to Lady Gaga, according to her father, and is hospitalized in critical condition, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

LAPD detectives, according to Lopez, are reviewing surveillance footage that shows two individuals attacking the dog walker, opening fire and then fleeing the scene with two of the singer’s dogs, named Koji and Gustav.

One man is seen restraining the victim, as the other appears to point a gun. As a gunshot rings out, the victim is seen falling backward as the men race back to the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, a source close to the singer told CNN that she “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.”

The source added that the singer’s dog walker is thankfully “recovering well.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lady Gaga for further comment.