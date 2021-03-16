Skip to Content
US & World
By
Updated
today at 2:04 pm
Published 1:13 pm

U.S. intelligence says foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election – though Russia, Iran tried

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. officials say they found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election.

That’s according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries, including Russia and Iran, who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden’s candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but did not hack election infrastructure.

News / Politics / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content