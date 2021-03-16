U.S. intelligence says foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election – though Russia, Iran tried

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. officials say they found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election.

That’s according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries, including Russia and Iran, who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden’s candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but did not hack election infrastructure.